    Cameron Green Injury: Australia all-rounder doubtful for Test series against India

    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    Australian all-rounder Cameron Green's participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India is in doubt after he sustained a back injury during the third ODI against England. Green, who was ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series, will return to Australia for further assessment.

    Scans conducted ahead of the fourth ODI revealed a back injury. A clearer picture of his recovery timeline will emerge after detailed examinations in Australia. Green experienced soreness in his back after the third ODI at Chester-le-Street. Despite the discomfort, he delivered a commendable all-round performance, scoring 42 runs and claiming two wickets for 45 runs.

    He was rested for the fourth ODI, which Australia lost by 186 runs. After losing the first two matches, England have fought back to level the series 2-2 and the fifth and final match in Bristol on Sunday will decide the champion. 

    Green has a history of back injuries, particularly stress fractures. In the 2019-2020 season, he was even barred from bowling due to stress fracture in his lower back. The five-match Test series against India commences on November 22nd in Burswood.

    The pacer bowling all-rounder provides the much needed balance to the Australian team. The 25-year-old stands 1.98m and his pace bowling is crucial when it comes to the bouncy pitches of Australia. Moreover, the right-handed batsman averages 36 with the bat in Test cricket.

    India are currently sitting at the summit of the World Test Championship 2023-25 table, while Australia are occupying the second position. The top two teams at the end of the cycle with qualify for the final at Lords in June 2025. Having clinched series victories in their previous two visits, India poses a formidable challenge, making Green's injury a significant setback for the Baggy Greens.

