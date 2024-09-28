ENG vs AUS: England levels series with crushing win over Australia in 4th ODI

Liam Livingstone's blistering knock of 62 off 27 balls, including 28 runs off Mitchell Starc's final over, powered England to a commanding 186-run victory over Australia in the fourth ODI at Lord's. This win levels the five-match series at 2-2.

England leveled the five-match ODI series against Australia with a resounding 186-run victory in the fourth match at Lord's. After posting a formidable total of 312, England bowled out Australia for a paltry 126 in a rain-shortened match of 39 overs.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 34, while captain Mitchell Marsh contributed 28 runs. However, the rest of the batting lineup crumbled against a disciplined England bowling attack. Alex Carey (13) and Sean Abbott (10) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures. Matthew Potts was the pick of the bowlers for England, claiming four wickets, while Brydon Carse took three and Jofra Archer bagged two.

Earlier, England's innings was built around captain Harry Brook's blistering 87 off 58 balls, Ben Duckett's solid 63 off 62 balls, and Liam Livingstone's explosive unbeaten 62 off just 27 balls. Livingstone's onslaught in the final over, where he smashed Mitchell Starc for four sixes and a four, propelled England past the 300-run mark. This also marked the most expensive over in ODI history .

Starc's forgettable over saw him concede 28 runs, surpassing the previous record of 26 runs in an over held by Xavier Doherty (against India in 2013), Cameron Green (against India in 2023), and Adam Zampa (against South Africa in 2023). Starc, who had been economical in his first seven overs, conceding just 42 runs, but finished with figures of 8-0-70-0. The fifth and final ODI will be played in Bristol on Sunday.

Australia won the first two ODI's comfortably, but England have fought back in the last two games, leveling the series 2-2. The final ODI at Seat Unique Stadium on Sunday will decide the winner of the series.

