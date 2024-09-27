Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rain plays spoilsport on Day 1 of Kanpur Test

    Rain interrupted the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. Bangladesh ended Day 1 at 107/3. Akash Deep picked up two wickets for India, while Bangladesh's Mominul Haque is batting at 40. 

    cricket Rain interrupts India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Bangladesh at 107/3 at stumps on Day 1 scr
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    Rain played spoilsport on the first day of the India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test. Bangladesh were 107 for 3 as stumps were called early due to incessant rain on Day 1 at Green Park Stadium. Bangladesh recovered after an early collapse with Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) at the crease.

    Bangladesh lost the wickets of Zakir Hasan (0), Shadman Islam (24), and Najmul Hossain Shanto (28). Aakash Deep was the pick of the Indian bowlers having accounted for two wickets, while Ravichandra Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh captain Shanto after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in Kanpur. 

    Bangladesh negotiated the initial spell of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj but Akash Deep, who was introduced in the ninth over, drew the first blood in only his third ball. The 27-year-old got Zakir Hasan caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at Gully. It was a brilliant catch by the 22-year-old as he dived forward and scooped it inches off the ground. 

    Akash Deep struck once again in the 12th over, getting Shadman lbw. The right-arm pacer's delivery from around the wicket caught the left-handed batter off guard and struck the pads. Although the umpire didn't raise his hand, the bowler was convinced and immediately signaled for DRS. India captain Rohit Sharma consulted with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant before opting for the review. The third umpire ruled Shadman out as the ball tracker clearly showed the ball hitting the leg stump.  

    Later, Mominul and Shanto put on an a resilient partnership of 51 runs. However, R Ashwin gave India a breakthrough by trapping Shanto leg before wicket. Mominul smashed seven boundaries and the 32-year-old, along with veteran Mushfiqur, will resume play on Day 2. 

    Earlier, India went into the match unchanged from the first Test. Bangladesh made two changes. Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana were out. Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed replaced them. Due to heavy rain throughout the night, the toss was delayed and match started one hour late, at 10:30 AM.  

    India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aakash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehdi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

