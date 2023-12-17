AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: Nathan Lyon clinches 500th wicket in Tests; WATCH historic moment

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the eighth bowler and the third Australian to reach the illustrious 500-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Nathan Lyon attains membership in the prestigious 500-wicket club, becoming the eighth bowler and the third Australian to achieve this milestone, following the legendary Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. This historic feat occurred during the fourth day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth when Lyon dismissed Faheem Ashraf.

Facing a temporary hurdle after a calf injury that concluded his Ashes campaign earlier in the year, Lyon showcased his exceptional skills at the Optus Stadium, reaching 499 wickets by dismissing Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Aamer Jamal in Pakistan's first innings. Although it seemed he might fall short as Australia's quicks dominated Pakistan's second innings, Lyon secured his 500th wicket by claiming an lbw decision against Ashraf through the DRS in his seventh over.

Joining the ranks of spin legends like Warne, McGrath, Muthiah Muralidaran, and Anil Kumble, Lyon expressed his pride in the accomplishment, emphasizing the significance of being one of only two Australians to surpass the 500-mark. Before the Test, Lyon had downplayed the milestone, focusing instead on his excitement about returning to the game post-injury.

Reflecting on his cricket journey since his Test debut in 2011, Lyon recalled taking his first wicket with his opening delivery against Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. Over the years, Lyon established himself as a permanent fixture in the Australian Test side, ending the search for a reliable spinner following Warne's retirement.

Acknowledging the next contender in the race to 500 wickets, Lyon extended his respect to fellow offspinner R Ashwin, currently at 489 wickets. Lyon expressed admiration for Ashwin's skills and acknowledged the mutual learning that occurs when competing against top-notch players. Looking ahead, Lyon anticipates a friendly conversation over a meal and a beer with Ashwin, reflecting on their journeys as they approach this significant milestone.

