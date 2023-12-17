Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: Nathan Lyon clinches 500th wicket in Tests; WATCH historic moment

    Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the eighth bowler and the third Australian to reach the illustrious 500-wicket mark in Test cricket.

    cricket AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: Nathan Lyon clinches 500th wicket in Tests; WATCH historic moment osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Nathan Lyon attains membership in the prestigious 500-wicket club, becoming the eighth bowler and the third Australian to achieve this milestone, following the legendary Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. This historic feat occurred during the fourth day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth when Lyon dismissed Faheem Ashraf.

    Facing a temporary hurdle after a calf injury that concluded his Ashes campaign earlier in the year, Lyon showcased his exceptional skills at the Optus Stadium, reaching 499 wickets by dismissing Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Aamer Jamal in Pakistan's first innings. Although it seemed he might fall short as Australia's quicks dominated Pakistan's second innings, Lyon secured his 500th wicket by claiming an lbw decision against Ashraf through the DRS in his seventh over.

    Joining the ranks of spin legends like Warne, McGrath, Muthiah Muralidaran, and Anil Kumble, Lyon expressed his pride in the accomplishment, emphasizing the significance of being one of only two Australians to surpass the 500-mark. Before the Test, Lyon had downplayed the milestone, focusing instead on his excitement about returning to the game post-injury.

    Reflecting on his cricket journey since his Test debut in 2011, Lyon recalled taking his first wicket with his opening delivery against Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. Over the years, Lyon established himself as a permanent fixture in the Australian Test side, ending the search for a reliable spinner following Warne's retirement.

    Acknowledging the next contender in the race to 500 wickets, Lyon extended his respect to fellow offspinner R Ashwin, currently at 489 wickets. Lyon expressed admiration for Ashwin's skills and acknowledged the mutual learning that occurs when competing against top-notch players. Looking ahead, Lyon anticipates a friendly conversation over a meal and a beer with Ashwin, reflecting on their journeys as they approach this significant milestone.

    Also Read: Sanju Samson's return and Sai Sudharsan's debut: India unveils XI for 1st ODI against South Africa

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Sanju Samson's return and Sai Sudharsan's debut: India unveils XI for 1st ODI against South Africa osf

    Sanju Samson's return and Sai Sudharsan's debut: India unveils XI for 1st ODI against South Africa

    cricket American Premier League 2023: When to watch, venues, live streaming details and more osf

    American Premier League 2023: When to watch, venues, live streaming details and more

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals approached Mumbai Indians for Rohit Sharma after his sacking as captain? snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals approached Mumbai Indians for Rohit Sharma after his sacking as captain?

    Ritika Sajdeh's first reaction after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain sparks CSK connection snt

    Ritika Sajdeh's first reaction after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain sparks CSK connection

    IPL 2024 auction: Purse available, key positions to be filled, potential targets and more of all 10 teams snt

    IPL 2024 auction: Purse available, key positions to be filled, potential targets and more of all 10 teams

    Recent Stories

    Genelia D'Souza wishes husband Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, terms him 'Greatest man in universe' RKK

    Genelia D'Souza wishes husband Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday, terms him 'Greatest man in universe'

    Apple WARNS against using non certified chargers for your Apple Watch Here is why gcw

    Apple WARNS against using non-certified chargers for your Apple Watch; Here's why

    Cricket Sanju Samson's return and Sai Sudharsan's debut: India unveils XI for 1st ODI against South Africa osf

    Sanju Samson's return and Sai Sudharsan's debut: India unveils XI for 1st ODI against South Africa

    Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH) snt

    Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH)

    Year Ender 2023: Top 7 most-searched museums on google SHG

    Year Ender 2023: Top 7 most-searched museums on google

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon