AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy (WATCH)

During the rain-interrupted second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne, Marnus Labuschagne provided a moment of levity as he chased away pigeons on the ground. Labuschagne's unconventional scarecrow tactic prompted Pakistan's Hasan Ali to join in, leading to lots of funnt memes on twitter. Despite challenging conditions, Labuschagne's was brilliant and showed a lot of composure on Day 1. The day ended with rain delays, leaving Labuschagne unbeaten and Travis Head on nine as Australia seeks to clinch the three-Test series. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, displayed skillful seam bowling, claiming wickets of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith.

Marnus Labuschagne, displaying remarkable resilience, guided Australia to 187-3 in the face of a persistent and sturdy Pakistan bowling attack. By the end of the day's play, Labuschagne remained unbeaten with a deliberate 44 runs off 120 balls, while Travis Head stood not out on nine.

