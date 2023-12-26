Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy (WATCH)

    During the rain-interrupted second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne, Marnus Labuschagne entertained spectators by chasing away pigeons on the field.

    cricket AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    During the rain-interrupted second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne, Marnus Labuschagne provided a moment of levity as he chased away pigeons on the ground. Labuschagne's unconventional scarecrow tactic prompted Pakistan's Hasan Ali to join in, leading to lots of funnt memes on twitter. Despite challenging conditions, Labuschagne's was brilliant and showed a lot of composure on Day 1. The day ended with rain delays, leaving Labuschagne unbeaten and Travis Head on nine as Australia seeks to clinch the three-Test series. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, displayed skillful seam bowling, claiming wickets of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith.

    Marnus Labuschagne, displaying remarkable resilience, guided Australia to 187-3 in the face of a persistent and sturdy Pakistan bowling attack. By the end of the day's play, Labuschagne remained unbeaten with a deliberate 44 runs off 120 balls, while Travis Head stood not out on nine.

    Here are some of the twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-scorer for India in WTC history osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-scorer for India in WTC history

    cricket PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia's dressing room acknowledges Indian spin wizards in viral photo osf

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Australian dressing room photo featuring 3 Indian spin wizards goes viral

    Cricket BCCI unlikely to allow Chinese brands for IPL 2024 title sponsorship: Report osf

    BCCI unlikely to allow Chinese brands for IPL 2024 title sponsorship: Report

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin replacing Jadeja, sidelined due to back spasm, sparks social media outburst snt

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin replacing Jadeja, sidelined due to back spasm, sparks social media outburst

    Recent Stories

    I am your new Santa Claus Jailed Russian opposition leader posts from Arctic prison; takes a jibe at Putin snt

    'I am your new Santa Claus': Jailed Russian opposition leader posts from Arctic prison; takes a jibe at Putin

    RBI ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das AJR

    RBI, ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out' RKK

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

    Tulips to Daffodils: 7 flowers that bloom in Spring ATG EAI

    Tulips to Daffodils: 7 flowers that bloom in Spring

    Israel Hamas war: IDF uncovers weapon cache in child's bedroom in Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: IDF uncovers weapon cache in child's bedroom in Gaza (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon