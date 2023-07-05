Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood

    England has made a notable change in their lineup for the second Ashes Test by excluding veteran pacer James Anderson and instead opting for the inclusion of the dynamic fast bowler Mark Wood.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    England has revealed the playing XI for the crucial third Ashes Test against Australia, set to commence at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. The hosts have made three changes to the lineup following their defeat in the previous match at Lord's. Notably, veteran pacer James Anderson has been left out of the XI, making way for the explosive fast bowler Mark Wood.

    Additionally, Chris Woakes makes his return to the side, and Moeen Ali is back after missing the second Test due to injury. England's bowling attack will be bolstered by the inclusion of Woakes and Moeen, as they seek to bounce back from their 2-0 series deficit against the dominant Australian team.

    A victory in Leeds is crucial for England's chances of reclaiming the Ashes. However, if Australia triumphs, Pat Cummins will become the first Australian captain in 22 years to win an English-level Ashes series. The second Test at Lord's saw controversy surrounding a stumping incident involving Australia's Alex Carey and England's Jonny Bairstow, sparking a heated reaction from the English media.

    Here is England's playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test:

    England XI: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood

