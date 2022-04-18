County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut

Cheteshwar Pujara debuted with Sussex in the County Championship 2022. He has hit a double century in the second innings, securing a draw against Derbyshire.

It turned out to be a fine debut for Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara with Sussex. In the 2022 County Championship, he played his first game for the side against his former side Derbyshire. Played at the County Cricket Ground in Derby, Pujara slammed a double century to seize a draw for his side.

Pujara was dismissed for just six in the first innings, as Sussex was bowled out for 174 in reply to Derbyshire's 505/8. Enforced a follow on, Pujara remained unbeaten on 201, as Sussex could manage 513/3 before it all ended in a competitive and well-deserved draw. He was also involved in a 351-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Tom Haines (243).

It was his 51st First-Class (FC) century and ended his 52 FC innings run without a ton. Pujara was in terrible form in the longest format. Following an unimpressive outing in South Africa, he and Ajikya Rahane were dropped from the home Test series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, fans were elated following Pujara's latest knock.

Overall, Pujara has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for Team India in the longest form. He has scored 6,713 runs in 162 innings at a worthy average of 43.87, including 18 centuries and 32 half-centuries, and has a top score of an unbeaten 206. As for FC, he has amassed 17,155 in 376 at 51.05, with 51 tons and 70 50s, including the best knock of 352.