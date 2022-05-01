County Championship 2022: Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased

Cheteshwar Pujara is having a great time with Sussex in County Championship 2022. He has slammed a double century to put Sussex on top against Durham, while Twitter is pleased with his performance.

It is turning out to be a memorable stint for Indian top-order Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara in the 2022 County Championship. Playing for Sussex, he has slammed a double hundred against Durham, putting his side on the top, as it continues to be an intense game between the two. Meanwhile, the Indians expressed their pleasure on Twitter.

Pujara slammed 202 off 334 deliveries, which included 24 fours. He had resumed on Saturday at the overnight score of 107. Although Sussex was eventually shot out for 538, it managed to take a lead of more than 300 runs, while Durham was previously bundled out for 223. Spinner Liam Trevaskis dismissed the Indian.

Pujara made his debut for Sussex in the game against Derbyshire, as he had scored six and 201 to allow the side to pull off a draw. It was followed by the match against Worcestershire, where he slammed 109 in the first innings, followed by 12 in the second, as Sussex suffered a 34-run loss. Currently, he is the second-highest run-scorer in Division Two of the tournament after Shan Masood, scoring 531 in five innings at a bradmansque average of 132.75, including three tons and a couple of double centuries, with his top score being 203.

Pujara's current form will be vital for returning to the Team India fray in the longest format. He was dropped from the Test side following an immature outing against South Africa earlier this year. However, he could be back in the fray for the remaining fifth Test in England from last year's incompleted series.