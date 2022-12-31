BCCI to conduct review of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year

Team India failed to shine in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia a couple of months back. Meanwhile, the BCCI is to review the same, which will take place in the new year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) brass will review India's underwhelming performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid on January 1, according to its sources. National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman, who has been with the Indian team in Dravid's absence, is also expected to be part of the meeting. The meeting in Mumbai is scheduled ahead of limited overs against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. England had hammered India by ten wickets in the T20WC semi-finals, extending its barren run in ICC events since 2013 when it won the ICC Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni's leadership. The last world title came at home in 2011.

"Head coach Rahul Dravid and NCA head VVS Laxman are expected to analyse India's performance with BCCI bosses. The roadmap going into the 2023 ICC World Cup is also expected to be discussed," said the source. The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma were shown the door post the World Cup, but a new forum is yet to be formed.

ALSO READ: ICC Awards - Smriti Mandhana nominated for ICC Cricketer of the Year award; check out all nominees

The committee was sacked in November, but it continues to track the ongoing Ranji Trophy and picked the team for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), formed earlier this month, met in Mumbai on Friday to shortlist candidates for the selectors' posts.

The panel comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik. Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have reapplied for the job, while the others who have applied include former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.

(With inputs from PTI)