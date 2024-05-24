Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BCCI's Jay Shah refutes claims of approaching 'any' former Australian cricketer for India head coach role

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday refuted claims that the Board has approached any former Australian cricketer to take over the role of India's head coach, which will become vacant following Rahul Dravid's departure after the T20 World Cup next month.

    BCCI Jay Shah refutes claims of approaching 'any' former Australian cricketer for India head coach role snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday refuted claims that the Board has approached any former Australian cricketer to take over the role of India's head coach, which will become vacant following Rahul Dravid's departure after the T20 World Cup next month.

    Although Dravid has reportedly informed the Board that he is not interested in a third stint, former Australian players such as Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have asserted that they declined offers for the prestigious position.

    "Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,” Shah said in a statement.

    Both Ponting and Langer are involved in the Indian Premier League, serving as the head coaches of the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

    "Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah said, dropping hints that Dravid's successor could well be an Indian.

    The BCCI Secretary also emphasized that in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket will be a key criterion for appointing the next coach, stating that this understanding is crucial to "truly elevate Team India to the next level."

    Former batter Gautam Gambhir, currently mentoring the Kolkata Knight Riders, is speculated to be among the top contenders for the position.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dinesh Karthik's Journey: Success, setbacks, and second chances at love osf

    Dinesh Karthik's Journey: Success, setbacks, and second chances at love

    cricket Unveiling the dark side of Indian Premier League: Player mistreatment and controversies osf

    Unveiling the dark side of Indian Premier League: Player mistreatment and controversies

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Canada sacks head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke days before their opener against USA: Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Canada sacks head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke days before their opener against USA: Report

    Cricket T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal osf

    Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal

    Recent Stories

    Stock markets: Sensex hits all-time peak, Nifty breaches 23,000-mark gcw

    Stock markets: Sensex hits all-time peak, Nifty breaches 23,000-mark

    Pagalariyaan review Is Vetri, Murugan Raj's movie worth your time? Read reactions RBA

    Pagalariyaan REVIEW: Is Vetri, Murugan Raj's movie worth your time? Read reactions

    KKs last song to feature in Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Savi'; Read on ATG

    KK's last song to feature in Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Savi'; Read on

    Column Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Modi may see Vajpayee's 2004 fate?

    Viewpoint: Remember Atal's 'India Shining' defeat in 2004?

    Gold rate on May 24: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on May 24: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon