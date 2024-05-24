BCCI's Jay Shah refutes claims of approaching 'any' former Australian cricketer for India head coach role

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Friday refuted claims that the Board has approached any former Australian cricketer to take over the role of India's head coach, which will become vacant following Rahul Dravid's departure after the T20 World Cup next month.

Although Dravid has reportedly informed the Board that he is not interested in a third stint, former Australian players such as Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have asserted that they declined offers for the prestigious position.

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,” Shah said in a statement.

Both Ponting and Langer are involved in the Indian Premier League, serving as the head coaches of the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

"Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah said, dropping hints that Dravid's successor could well be an Indian.

The BCCI Secretary also emphasized that in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket will be a key criterion for appointing the next coach, stating that this understanding is crucial to "truly elevate Team India to the next level."

Former batter Gautam Gambhir, currently mentoring the Kolkata Knight Riders, is speculated to be among the top contenders for the position.

