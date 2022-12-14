Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Bangladesh and India will be locking horns in the opening Chittagong Test on Wednesday. Here, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming details and more.

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    After an entertaining One-Day International (ODI) series, the attention shifts to the two-Test series between Bangladesh and India, with the opening Test set to be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. While the visitors lost the three-match ODI series 1-2, they would be eager to get revenge in the ultimate format of the sport, where the hosts are yet to register a win over the Indians. As the Bangladeshis would also aim to carry the momentum from the ODIs into the Tests, it would be a different ball game altogether, with a desperate India seeking a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final. Meanwhile, here are the best Fantasy XI, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming details and other match details.

    Probable XI
    BAN:     Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.
    IND: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Kohli (c), Pujara, Litton and Gill
    Litton and Gill would rule as openers, followed by Kohli being impactful in the third spot, while Pujara can be influential in the fourth spot. Kohli's rise back to form makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: Pant
    He is the man in better form than Rahim, making him a no-brainer here.

    All-rounders: Shakib (vc), Ashwin and Mehidy
    While Shakib is a must-have for his impactful all-round performance, making him Kohli's deputy, Ashwin will be crucial with his off-spins. In contrast, Mehidy will contribute equally across departments, thanks to his recent blazing form.

    Bowlers: Taskin, Siraj and Hossain
    In an all-out pace attack, the trio have been sensational of late with their speed and seam, making them sure starters on the Chittagong track, which can be unpredictable.

    Match details
    Date and day:     December 14-18, 2022 (Wednesday-Sunday)
    Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong/Chottogram
    Time: 9.00 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 5 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: India wins, thanks to its historical advantage

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
