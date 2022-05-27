Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant's name could be etched in history of cricket; here's how

    Mumbai, First Published May 27, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been in the Team India circuit for nearly three years now. So far, he has done a commendable job with the bat and has been steady with his performances, while he looks to deliver more in the coming years. He is semi-aggressive, batting at number four-five, and can also be a finisher if needed. His batting has attracted the attention of top former Indian stars, including former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag. In the meantime, he feels that Pant could etch his name in the history books, and all he needs to do is play 100 Tests.

    Pant has played 98 Tests, scoring 2,838 runs at an average of 34.61, including 15 half-centuries and a ton, while his top score happens to be 128. He also holds the record of slamming the fastest 50 by an Indian, which came off just 28 deliveries. Sehwag somewhat sees glimpses of him within the Delhi lad.

    "If he plays more than 100 Tests, he would etch his names in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have managed to do so, and all can remember those 11 names. Test cricket is the ultimate form of the sport. Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much about playing the format? He is aware that if he features in 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be eternalised in the history books," Sehwag said during a talk show on Sports 18.

    As for Sehwag, while he is remembered for many glorious innings of his, one of his notable records happens to be hitting a boundary of the first ball in five successive One-Day International matches during the ICC World Cup 2011. Recalling the same, he reckoned, "Many, including [Sachin] Tendulkar, had told me that I intended on hitting the first ball to the fence. But I could never do it. I would surely dispatch it if I was aware and prepared for the first ball to be a loose one."

