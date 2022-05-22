Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik along with Punjab left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh earn maiden national call-up for South Africa series.

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 22, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among cricket fans, Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik earned an expected call-up in the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa starting June 9.

    Nicknamed 'Jammu Express', Umran has picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, his ability to bowl consistently at 150+ kph has caught the nation's imagination.

    Along with Umran, Punjab Kings' death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh earned his maiden national call-up.

    Also read: IPL 2022: Legendary pacer Brett Lee praises SRH's Umran Malik; gives key advice

    Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandy, who has successfully led the new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans into the playoffs, has also been included in the squad. Another star marking his return after a phenomenal performance in the T20 league is Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik.

    Regular captain Rohit Sharma, batting icon Virat Kohli, and star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested for the white-ball series. KL Rahul has been named captain, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain.

    Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah will all fly to England on June 15 for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston from July 1-5 and will be joined by Cheteshwar Pujara, who has earned a recall to the 17-member Indian Test team after a spectacular show in English County Championship for Sussex.

    Also read: IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    Here's a look at the squads:

    India's T20I squad for home series vs SA: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

    India's squad for Edgbaston Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

    Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the inclusion of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in the squad. They also lauded the return of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to the national team. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals for playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more Delhi last chance at playoffs against Mumbai-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Delhi's last chance at playoffs

    Recent Stories

    11 bikini pictures of Mia Khalifa go viral; model dons see-through monokini RBA

    11 bikini pictures of Mia Khalifa go viral; model dons see-through monokini

    football Leaked! PSG star Mbappe's WhatsApp message to Real Madrid president declining offer snt

    Leaked! PSG star Mbappe's WhatsApp message to Real Madrid president declining offer

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24 RBA

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24

    tennis Merci Paris Rafael Nadal touched by support from fans ahead of 14th French Open title bid snt

    'Merci Paris': Nadal touched by support from fans ahead of 14th French Open title bid

    Recent Videos

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon