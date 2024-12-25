AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins offers debut advice to Sam Konstas, says 'have fun, don't overthink'

Ahead of Boxing Day Test, Pat Cummins offers advice to debutant Sam Konstas, reflecting on his own debut and the challenges posed by players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Australia captain Pat Cummins knows the pressures of a high-profile Test debut and has advice for young Sam Konstas: "Have fun and don't overthink it."

Konstas, 19, is set to make his debut against India in the Boxing Day Test starting Thursday. The teenager has generated significant excitement in Australian domestic cricket, and his debut, replacing Nathan McSweeney, has become a notable event.

When asked about his own debut at 18, Cummins reflected on the naivety that often helps young players avoid overthinking the occasion.

"I spent a bit of the time wondering why or how I was there, how it happened so quick. I just remember being really excited and I think it's similar to Sammy (Konstas) this week. There's a level of naivety that you just want to go out and play like you do when you're a kid in the backyard," Cummins said during the pre-match press interaction.

"You just want to take the game on, have fun and not overthink. So that's the message to Sam. That's definitely how I felt as an 18-year-old, I was just really excited," Cummins fondly recollected.

"I was saying this to Sam the other day, I remember as an 18 year old I was thinking if I didn't have a great game it wasn't my fault, it was the selector's fault for picking me. I was like, well they're the idiots that picked an 18 year old. You're so young starting out your career it's just it's boxing day doesn't get any better than this so just enjoy the moment," he laughed.

For Cummins, having 38-year-old opener Usman Khawaja, who is double Konstas' age, is a great advantage for the young debutant. Khawaja’s calming presence at the other end will provide valuable support, while the fresh perspective of a young player with an uncluttered mind often gives them an edge

"There's so much value in having experience and you've seen everything before. But there's almost just as many positives in having that freedom and naivety just to go out and see the ball and hit the ball," he added.

Even during a slump, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are players highly respected by this Australian team. With two Test matches remaining, there could be a strong response ahead.

"I really hope not but you know they're good players so no doubt they'll throw some challenges at us at some point," Cummins said.

When asked if Rohit Sharma’s poor form was an advantage, Cummins recalled Ajinkya Rahane’s century as a stand-in captain in Melbourne.

"Look, hard to say. It was a good Test match here a few years ago. I think Rahane got 100 from memory. So yeah, it always seems like a boxing day every year is a cracking test match. Last year was a great Test match against Pakistan as well," the Australian skipper added.

While acknowledging that the Indian team is in transition, Cummins emphasized the importance of staying focused on his own players.

"Every team always has something they're kind of grappling with or trying to improve on. As I said previously, I'm really happy our team's travelling. I thought after Perth we bounced back brilliantly in Adelaide and last week in Queensland. So for us it's about focusing on what we do well and getting excited for a great week," he concluded.

