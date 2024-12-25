AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's batting position, India's bowling mix take centre stage

India faces tough decisions on Rohit Sharma's batting position and their bowling combination as they prepare for the crucial Boxing Day Test against Australia.

As the India-Australia series heads into the crucial fourth Border-Gavaskar series Test, all eyes will be on India's captain Rohit Sharma, whose form at the crease has come under increasing scrutiny. The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting on Thursday, promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams level at 1-1 after three games. However, it is Sharma’s position in the batting order that will be the focal point ahead of the match, especially with India's batting lineup showing signs of vulnerability. Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling for form, was the last Indian player to hit the nets on Christmas Eve, fueling speculation that he could replace the in-form KL Rahul at the top of the order. Rahul, who has been India's most reliable opener, could potentially be moved down to No. 3 in the batting order, while Shubman Gill might either drop out of the playing XI or take up a position in the middle order. The adjustment would come at a critical juncture, as the series is poised at 1-1, and a victory in Melbourne would provide a crucial advantage in the race to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Historically, Rohit Sharma’s shift to the opening slot in 2019 was seen as a positive move for the team. However, recent changes in batting positions—such as moving down the order during the Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane—have failed to yield success. If Rohit is asked to open the batting again, it would mean that Gill could be dropped or forced to adapt to a role in the middle order. Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained Rohit’s terse response to questions about his batting position in the pre-match press conference, where he urged that these matters be discussed internally, only adds to the mystery surrounding his role in the upcoming Test. With speculation running high, the Indian skipper’s batting performance in Melbourne will be closely monitored, as it could potentially impact his future as a Test batter.

Teams in the Balance: India’s Young Talent vs. Australia’s Resilience While the Indian team has plenty of experience, it is their younger players who will need to step up if they are to maintain their unbeaten record at the MCG, where they have not lost a Test since 2014. With three young mavericks in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, alongside confident opener KL Rahul, and stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India’s batting lineup seems promising but lacks consistency. The likes of Kohli and Sharma are expected to provide leadership with their experience, but the young players will need to rise to the occasion.

For Kohli, who has often lit up the MCG in limited-overs cricket, this Test series is an opportunity to rediscover his form in the longer format. The Australian bowling attack, led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, will test the patience of India’s batters, particularly with the threat of bounce and seam movement at the MCG. Rohit’s ability to adapt to tough conditions will be key, with his reputation as a Test batter at stake.

For Australia, the return of the fit-again Travis Head is a major boost to their batting lineup. Head’s form—marked by scores of 89, 140, and 152—has been a source of concern for the Indian bowlers, who will need a special plan to counter his attacking approach. Also, teenage sensation Sam Konstas, touted as a future star, could play a crucial role in Australia’s strategy, as they look to close out the series with a win in Melbourne. Also read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

India’s Bowling Attack and the Search for the Right Combination India’s bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja, will be crucial in countering Australia’s powerful batting lineup. With the temperature expected to soar close to 40 degrees, the team management is considering the option of adding an extra spinner to the attack. While the conditions at the MCG may not offer many cracks, the variable bounce could help spinners like Nathan Lyon, who has been extremely effective at this venue in the past.

Washington Sundar, a relatively inexperienced finger spinner, could be a potential inclusion, but the decision to include him over Nitish Reddy or an additional seamer will depend on the team’s assessment of the conditions. Dropping Nitish Reddy, a key part of India’s seam attack, could be a risky move, and replacing him with a like-for-like fast bowler seems unlikely.

Looking Ahead to the Boxing Day Test With the series on the line, both teams are gearing up for an intense contest in Melbourne. India’s batting order remains in flux, and the decision surrounding Rohit Sharma’s position will play a significant role in the outcome. The Indian team will need a solid performance from its experienced players and young talents to compete with Australia, who are coming into the match with renewed confidence. As the MCG lights up for the Boxing Day Test, fans can expect a gripping encounter between two highly competitive teams, with India aiming to preserve their undefeated record in Melbourne, while Australia will look to deliver a knockout punch and regain control of the series. Teams (from): India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Tanush Kotian, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal. Australia (XI): Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marcus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Match Starts at 5 am.

