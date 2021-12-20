  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5

    Australia has consolidated its lead in the 2021-22 Ashes. In the five-Test series, it defeated England by 275 runs in Adelaide to go up 2-0. Meanwhile, here are the talking points from Day 5.

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Adelaide SA, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    It has been sheer domination from Australia. In the second day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, it defeated England by 275 runs on Day 5, on Monday. As a result, it has gone up 2-0 in the five-Test series. Meanwhile, plenty of talking points came across on the final day as well, as we analyse them.

    Mitchell Starc has indeed bounced back
    Seamer Starc has bounced back in style after a lean patch in the past few Tests. Besides his inability to take regular wickets, he struggled to swing the ball. However, that wasn't the case in this Test. While he claimed four wickets in the first innings, he gave a tough time to the English batters with his seaming ball that was a delight to watch.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22: Josh Hazlewood to be back for final three Tests, Pat Cummins available for Boxing-Day Test

    Can England do the unthinkable?
    England is now 0-2 down in the series. With three more Tests to go, and considering its low-key form, it looks like an improbable task. To date in Test history, only Australia has managed to bounce back and win it 3-2 during the 1936-17 Ashes Down Under, Don Bradman's maiden series as the Test skipper.

    "

    Jos Buttler's Test woes continue
    Buttler did show some grid to fight back and ensure that England could at least draw the Test. However, his horrible dismissal through hit-wicket, followed by his poor strike rate, has done no good to England. Currently, he possesses the second-lowest SR for an Englishman in an innings of a Test (12.56) after Jack Russell (12.34), having faced 200-plus deliveries.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    Jhye Richardson should maintain his place
    Richardson scripted a fifer in the second innings of the Test. He has been decent in the format so far and is likely to maintain his spot for the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Besides his decent pace, he can move the ball at varying times, making it difficult for the batters to realise.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
