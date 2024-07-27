Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    '7 or 8 bags?': Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video

    India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, is renowned not only for his exceptional cricketing prowess but also for his quirky habit of forgetting things.

    7 or 8 bags Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, is renowned not only for his exceptional cricketing prowess but also for his quirky habit of forgetting things. This endearing trait has been humorously highlighted by several fellow cricketers, including star batsman Virat Kohli, who has often pointed out Rohit's frequent forgetfulness and tendency to misplace items.

    A recent video that has gone viral on social media further underscores this aspect of Rohit's personality. In the video, Rohit appears confused about the number of bags he was carrying upon his arrival at the airport. Initially, he is heard saying, "7 bag hone chahiye (there should be 7 bags)." However, shortly afterward, while traveling with his wife and daughter, he corrects himself, saying, "8 bag hone chahiye (there should be 8 bags)."

    This amusing moment highlights that despite his status as a cricketing superstar, Rohit remains charmingly quirky. Kohli has previously remarked on Rohit's forgetfulness during a show, saying, “The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets, I have never seen anyone else being this forgetful; iPad, wallet, phone, he forgets not just small things but essentials for daily use. He has even forgotten his passport two or three times, which was very hard to retrieve.”

    Rohit has had a remarkable career, becoming the second Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to secure a T20 World Cup title. Under his leadership, India triumphed in the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados last month.

    Following India's T20 World Cup victory, Rohit retired from T20 Internationals and is now gearing up to lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 5:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In most heated times exhale take a step back Dravid's advice to new coach Gambhir wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    'In most heated times, exhale, take a step back': Dravid's advice to new coach Gambhir wins hearts (WATCH)

    IND vs SL, 1st T20 Preview: Gambhir, Suryakumar aim for immediate impact as India faces troubled Sri Lanka snt

    IND vs SL, 1st T20 Preview: Gambhir, Suryakumar aim for immediate impact as India faces troubled Sri Lanka

    Former India head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, gets contract with Warriors in KSCA T20 snt

    Former India head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, gets contract with Warriors in KSCA T20

    Greatest show on Earth Ravi Shastri shares Paris Olympics excitement in signature style WATCH vkp

    'Greatest show on Earth....': Ravi Shastri shares Paris Olympics excitement in signature style (WATCH)

    IND vs SL T20Is: Jayasuriya reveals taking help from Rajasthan Royals' Zubin Bharucha for series against India snt

    IND vs SL T20Is: Jayasuriya reveals taking help from Rajasthan Royals' Zubin Bharucha for series against India

    Recent Stories

    Here is How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military AJR

    Here's How Agnipath Scheme Modernises the Military

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker storms into 10m air pistol women's final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker storms into 10m air pistol women's final

    Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed RKK

    Mohammed Shami needs THIS food item for his fast bowling speed

    Its a dream come true 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH) snt

    'It's a dream come true': 18-year-old Endrick gets emotional during Real Madrid unveiling (WATCH)

    From self-care to success: 7 steps to being confident woman AJR

    From self-care to success: 7 steps to being confident woman

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon