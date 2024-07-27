'7 or 8 bags?': Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video

India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, is renowned not only for his exceptional cricketing prowess but also for his quirky habit of forgetting things.

India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, is renowned not only for his exceptional cricketing prowess but also for his quirky habit of forgetting things. This endearing trait has been humorously highlighted by several fellow cricketers, including star batsman Virat Kohli, who has often pointed out Rohit's frequent forgetfulness and tendency to misplace items.

A recent video that has gone viral on social media further underscores this aspect of Rohit's personality. In the video, Rohit appears confused about the number of bags he was carrying upon his arrival at the airport. Initially, he is heard saying, "7 bag hone chahiye (there should be 7 bags)." However, shortly afterward, while traveling with his wife and daughter, he corrects himself, saying, "8 bag hone chahiye (there should be 8 bags)."

This amusing moment highlights that despite his status as a cricketing superstar, Rohit remains charmingly quirky. Kohli has previously remarked on Rohit's forgetfulness during a show, saying, “The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets, I have never seen anyone else being this forgetful; iPad, wallet, phone, he forgets not just small things but essentials for daily use. He has even forgotten his passport two or three times, which was very hard to retrieve.”

Rohit has had a remarkable career, becoming the second Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to secure a T20 World Cup title. Under his leadership, India triumphed in the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados last month.

Following India's T20 World Cup victory, Rohit retired from T20 Internationals and is now gearing up to lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

