  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge

    One person from each household will be allowed out every two days to buy household necessities, a government order said.

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 7:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a bid to control the latest surge in the coronavirus outbreak and the Omicron variant, China plunged a city of 13 million people into lockdown on Thursday as the country doubled down on its “zero tolerance” policy just weeks before it is set to host the Winter Olympics.

    The citywide restrictions in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, come just weeks before the country is set to host the winter Olympics in Beijing, which is around 1,200 km from Xi'an.

    One person from each household will be allowed out every two days to buy household necessities, a government order said. Other family members were required to stay at home, although the rule was not being rigorously enforced, according to social media posts. People who happened to be staying in hotels became stuck.

    There was no official word on whether the latest virus outbreak was the newly surging Omicron variant or the far more common delta. China has recorded just seven omicron cases, four in the southern manufacturing center of Guangzhou, two in the southern city of Changsha and one in the northern port of Tianjin.

    China has also been dealing with a substantial outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.

    Also read: China to pass stringent law protecting women’s rights as criticism of suppressing #MeToo movement grows

    “A total of 127 people tested positive for the virus during the second round of citywide nucleic acid testing, showed data released Thursday by the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters,” Chinese state-controlled news agency Xinhua said in a report.

    All communities, villages and working units have been closed off since Thursday, and citizens have been asked not to leave the city unless very necessary, according to the report.

    The report further added, long distance passenger transport lines have been suspended in the city, except freight vehicles transporting epidemic prevention materials and daily necessities.

    Taxis and online ride-hailing vehicles are forbidden from entering medium- and high-risk areas or traveling outside the city, the report said.

    On the one hand, there is a tremendous amount of national pride and investment riding on the Olympics, and few would want a cancellation, postponement or dramatic reimagining at this late stage. On the other hand, Chinese authorities have adopted draconian measures throughout the pandemic under their policy of seeking to stamp out every last case — and it’s hard to see how welcoming so many people from abroad will square with that strategy.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China to pass stringent law protecting women's rights as criticism of suppressing #MeToo movement grows-dnm

    China to pass stringent law protecting women’s rights as criticism of suppressing #MeToo movement grows

    China says US using democracy as weapon of mass destruction gcw

    China says US using democracy as 'weapon of mass destruction' to meddle in other countries

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says pay the price-dnm

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says ‘pay the price’

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport-dnm

    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport

    Politicising sports hurts Olympic spirit says China as US indicated at diplomatic boycott gcw

    Politicising sports hurts Olympic spirit, says China as US indicated at diplomatic boycott

    Recent Stories

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi gifts to be seized by Enforcement Directorate drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Indian Army has a new messaging app named ASIGMA

    Indian Army has a new messaging application named ASIGMA

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh 83 RCB

    Deepika Padukone talks about Ranveer Singh's 83, says it is 'an emotion'; WATCH HERE

    Omicron threat: Centre advises states to consider local curbs, ramp up vaccination ahead of festive season-dnm

    Omicron threat: Centre advises states to consider local curbs, ramp up vaccination ahead of festive season

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this RCB

    Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl break up update: Actress finally reveals the TRUTH; read this

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon