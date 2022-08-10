Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    XAT 2023: Registration process for MBA entrance exam begins; know exam dates, other details

    According to an XLRI notification, "Applications for XAT 2023 will open on August 10, 2022, at 12 am." Candidates can apply online at xatonline.in by providing their name, mailing address, mobile number, state, and city.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    The Xavier School of Management has begun the application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. "Applications for XAT 2023 will open on August 10 2022, 12 am," according to an XLRI notification. Candidates can apply on the official website, xatonline.in, by providing their name, mailing address, mobile number, state, and city information. 

    Candidates must first register and generate their login information, then log in to the website, fill out the application form, pay the exam fee, and upload documents. The XAT 2023 will be held on Sunday, January 8. This year's exam is being administered by Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur.

    Know how to apply for the XAT 2023: 
    1) Visit the official website, xatonline.in
    2) Click on 'Register' and key in the required details such as name, phone number, email ID, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question
    3) Click on 'Register'
    4) You will receive a verification email 
    5) Enter your login credentials and sign in to the dashboard 
    6) Now, click on 'Apply Now.' It will take you to the application form's page
    7) Fill out the XAT Application Form 2023 page, enter all required information, and upload the required documents in the specified format

    The XAT 2023 would be held in the cities of Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry,  Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

    More than 160 business schools use the XAT score for admission. Candidates can visit the website xatonline.in to learn more about XAT 2023.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
