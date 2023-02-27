WBPSC WBCS 2023: Registration process to commence on February 28; know eligibility criteria, selection process

WBPSC WBCS 2023: The WBCS Preliminary Exam 2023 will be held at various locations in Kolkata and other West Bengal districts in June 2023. The West Bengal Civil Service and certain other services and posts will be filled based on the results of the WBCS exam.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will begin the application process for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination 2023 on Tuesday, February 28. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, wbpsc.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is March 21. The Preliminary Examination will be held at various locations in Kolkata and other West Bengal districts in June 2023.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe) and certain other services and posts will be filled based on the results of the WBCS exam.

The number of open positions will be announced later. The services and posts for which recruitment is based on WBCS results are divided into groups A, B, C, and D, each with a graduated syllabus.

WBPSC WBCS 2023: know eligibility criteria

1) On January 1, 2023, the candidate has to be between the ages of 21 and 36. The upper age limit in West Bengal is relaxed by five years for SC and ST candidates and by three years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer).

2) A degree from a reputable university. The ability to read, write, and speak Bengali.

WBPSC WBCS 2023: know selection process

The WBCS (Exe) exam is divided into two parts, the written examination and the personality test. The written examination will be held in two stages, the preliminary examination (objective MCQ type) for 200 marks and the main examination for 400 marks (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

Candidates chosen based on the Prelims results will be admitted to the Main Exam, and those chosen based on the Main Exam results will be invited to the Personality Test.

WBPSC WBCS 2023: know application fee

Candidates must pay a Rs 210 application fee. West Bengal SC/ST candidates and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) with a physical disability of 40 per cent or more are exempt from paying any fees.

