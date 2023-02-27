TS EAMCET 2023: Notification likely to be released on February 28; know important dates, other details

TS EAMCET 2023: The registration for TS EAMCET will commence between March 5, 2023, to April 10, 2023. After registration closes, candidates can edit their application forms from April 12 to 14, and hall tickets will be released shortly after that.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will conduct the TS EAMCET 2023, and the registration process for the examination will commence on March 5. The TS EAMCET 2023 notification is expected to be released on Tuesday, February 27, on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 Exam will be held by the TSCHE between May 7, to May 11. The engineering exam will begin on May 7 and conclude on May 9, while the agriculture/medicine exam will be held on May 10 and 11. The exam will be administered on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

"TS EAMCET-2023 site will be available from 28.02.2023," according to the most recent update. As no specific date or time has been announced, the notification will likely be released on Tuesday at any time.

Registration will commence from March 5, 2023, to April 10, 2023. After registration closes, candidates can edit their application forms from April 12 to 14, and hall tickets will be released shortly after that.

Candidates should know that the website will go live tomorrow, and the notification will most likely be released. The notification will include all exam-related information, including the exam pattern, syllabus, important dates, exam fees, etc. Check the official website for more information on the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2023.

