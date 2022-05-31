Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details

    Students should be aware that the Nagaland Board will announce the NBSE HSLC Compartment Examination 2022 along with the HSLC and HSSLC results.

    NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nagaland, First Published May 31, 2022, 8:53 AM IST

    Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE Result 2022, date and time have been provided ahead of the result announcement of the Nagaland classes 10 and 12. Following the schedule, the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. In addition, students will view their board exam results online nbsenl.edu.in.

    Students should be aware that there is still no clarity on the NBSE Result declaration time. The official notice simply states that the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will release HSLC and HSSLC results in the afternoon.

    Following past trends, the NBSE mentions result declaration in the 'afternoon,' it usually declares HSLC and HSSLC results by 12 pm. Similarly, the nbsenl.edu.in 2022 result link is expected to go live around 12 pm on Tuesday.

    Nagaland, NBSE Results 2022 will be announced on Tuesday for the March classes 10 and 12 board exams. The HSLC or class 10 exams were held between March 9 and March 22, 2022, and the HSSLC or class 12 exams were held between March 8 and March 31, 2022.

    Students should be aware that the Nagaland Board will announce the NBSE HSLC Compartment Examination 2022 and the HSLC and HSSLC results.

    NBSE statement read that the documents will be distributed to the centre superintendents only on June 2. After that, the Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute it to the schools.

    Additionally, district-specific collection dates will be posted on the board's website, nbsenl.edu.in, and district-specific Whatsapp groups. As a result, all Centre Superintendents are asked to take note of the dates and collect the necessary documents. Students must present their original admit cards to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates.

    How to check the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022
    1)Go to the official board website, nbsenl.edu.in
    2) Click on the HSLC and HSSLC result link on the homepage
    3) Fill in all the required details
    4) Now click on submit, and the result will appear on the screen
    5) Download the result  and take a printout

    Also read: NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today

    Also read: Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details

    Also read: MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Riya Kharpran is Commerce topper, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik tops Science stream


     

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It is a dream come true, opted for IAS... UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla - adt

    'It is a dream come true, opted for IAS...' UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration - adt

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration

    Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper? - adt

    Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper?

    UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download - adt

    JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download

    Recent Stories

    Samrat Prithviraj movie review: Will Akshay Kumar's film be a hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Will Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj be a hit or flop? Read film's first movie review

    Vikram movie review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang; film is a blockbuster RBA

    Vikram movie review out: Kamal Haasan is back with a bang; film is a blockbuster

    World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Why Smoking during pregnancy is dangerous - adt

    World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Why Smoking during pregnancy is dangerous

    World No Tobacco Day 2022 History significance theme quotes everything you need to know drb

    World No Tobacco Day 2022: History, significance, theme, quotes, everything you need to know

    World No Tobacco Day: How smoking can cause 'Rheumatoid arthritis'; read details RBA

    World No Tobacco Day: How smoking can cause 'Rheumatoid arthritis'; read details

    Recent Videos

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon