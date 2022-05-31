NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results today, Know how to check, other details

Students should be aware that the Nagaland Board will announce the NBSE HSLC Compartment Examination 2022 along with the HSLC and HSSLC results.

Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE Result 2022, date and time have been provided ahead of the result announcement of the Nagaland classes 10 and 12. Following the schedule, the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. In addition, students will view their board exam results online nbsenl.edu.in.

Students should be aware that there is still no clarity on the NBSE Result declaration time. The official notice simply states that the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will release HSLC and HSSLC results in the afternoon.

Following past trends, the NBSE mentions result declaration in the 'afternoon,' it usually declares HSLC and HSSLC results by 12 pm. Similarly, the nbsenl.edu.in 2022 result link is expected to go live around 12 pm on Tuesday.

Nagaland, NBSE Results 2022 will be announced on Tuesday for the March classes 10 and 12 board exams. The HSLC or class 10 exams were held between March 9 and March 22, 2022, and the HSSLC or class 12 exams were held between March 8 and March 31, 2022.

NBSE statement read that the documents will be distributed to the centre superintendents only on June 2. After that, the Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute it to the schools.

Additionally, district-specific collection dates will be posted on the board's website, nbsenl.edu.in, and district-specific Whatsapp groups. As a result, all Centre Superintendents are asked to take note of the dates and collect the necessary documents. Students must present their original admit cards to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates.

How to check the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022

1)Go to the official board website, nbsenl.edu.in

2) Click on the HSLC and HSSLC result link on the homepage

3) Fill in all the required details

4) Now click on submit, and the result will appear on the screen

5) Download the result and take a printout

