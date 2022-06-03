Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WB 12th results 2022: West Bengal Board to announce class 12 results on June 10, Know details here

    The HS results will be released for all exams taken between April 2 and 26, 2022. 
     

    Kolkata, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 3:11 PM IST

    West Bengal class 12 Result 2022 was declared on Friday, June 3, 2022, through an official notice by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. For all students, West Bengal HS Results 2022 will be released on June 10, 2022. WB class 12 results will be available for download on the official websites, wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

    WBCHSE class 12 Result Date was announced hours after the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022 were declared. The HS results will be released for all exams taken between April 2 and 26, 2022. This time, students submitted their papers in an offline method.

    According to the West Bengal HS Result 2022 notification, students should be aware that the Uchcha Madhyamik Pariksha results will be declared first via a press conference and subsequently made available on the official websites. 

    Know the date and time for the WBCHSE 12th results 2022 
    1) Date: June 10, 2022
    2) Time: Likely by 11:00 am
    3) Websites: wbchse.nic.in, and wbresults.nic.in.

    Nearly 7 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their WBCHSE 12th HS Results 2022. WBCHSE will disclose WB 12th Results online on June 10, 2022, as expected and predicted based on prior trends. For further information, please visit the official website.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
