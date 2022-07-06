Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE announces Class 10th, 12th results; know pass percentage, other details

The toppers for the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 and the TBSE HSC Result 2022 will not be announced, according to the board's official.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, announced the Tripura Class 10 and 12th Board Result 2022 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The results were announced during the press conference. Around 80 thousand students are awaiting their TBSE Board Results this year.

Students can view their board results at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in, the TBSE's official websites.

Know about the pass percentage of the TBSE Tripura 10th and 12th Results 2022:

1) TBSE Class 10 Result 2022 pass percentage - 86.18 per cent

2) TBSE Class 12 Result 2022 pass percentage - 94.46 per cent

About the toppers:

The toppers for the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 and the TBSE HSC Result 2022 will not be announced, according to the board's official.

Here's how to check the TBSE Tripura 10th and 12th Results 2022:

1) Go to the official site, tbresults.tripura.gov.in

2) Click on class 10 or class 12 result link on the home page

3) Key in the required credentials and submit

4) The result will be on display

5) Check the result and download it

6) Take a printout of the copy for further need

The Board official administered the class 10 board examination from April 18 to May 6, 2022, and the class 12 board examination from May 2 to June 20, 2022. Candidates can obtain additional information from the TBSE's official website.



