    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 result likely to be announced today; know websites, how to check

    In the result press release, the agency will announce the names of the session 1 topper and other result-related data, such as the total number of candidates.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mins 2022 session 1 results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) on Thursday, July 7, 2022. On July 6, the agency released the final answer key for JEE Main, which usually means that the test results will be announced shortly after.

    When the results are released, candidates can check them at jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.ac.in, and nta.ac.in. In the result press release, the agency will announce the names of the session 1 topper and other result-related data, such as the total number of candidates. Only after the session 2 exam will the JEE Main cut-offs and all-India rank lists be released.

    The results for the Session 1 Exams for the Joint Entrance Examinations, which took place from June 23 to June 29, 2022, at various centres across India for candidates who wish to apply for UG admissions in courses such as engineering, technology, and architecture, would be announced.

    Students can check their JEE Main results once they have been declared by following the steps below:

    Know how to check the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result
    1) Visit the jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, look for the result link and click on it
    3) Key in the required details and submit
    4) View the result 
    5) Download the result and take a printout for further need

    JEE Main is a competitive examination for admission to participating government and private technical education institutions in India, such as IIITs and NITs. It is also the prerequisite for IIT JEE Advanced.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 8:48 AM IST
