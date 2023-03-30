Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VITEEE 2023: Registration process ends on March 31, exam to begin on April 17; know how to apply

    VITEEE 2023: The Vellore Institutes of Technology (VIT) will close registration for the engineering entrance test (VITEEE) 2023 tomorrow. Candidates can register for BTech admission at VIT through the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in. 

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    The Vellore Institutes of Technology (VIT) will close registration for the engineering entrance exam (VITEEE) 2023 on Thursday, March 30. Candidates can register for BTech admission at VIT through the university's website, viteee.vit.ac.in. The VIT engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 17 to April 23, 2023.

    Candidates must have at least 60 per cent in Class 12 to be qualified to apply. In addition, applicants must have chosen a chemistry, math, or biology path in Class 12.

    VITEEE application form 2023: know how to apply 

    1) Visit the VITEE's website at viteee.vit.ac.in

    2) Complete the VITEEE 2023 application 

    3) Pay the VITEEE 2023 fee with online banking/credit, debit card/UPI

    4) Upload required documents, including a scanned photograph and signature.

    5) Submit the VITEEE 2023 registration form and save it 

    VITEEE exam pattern 2023: know marks here 

    1) Mathematics - 40 Marks 

    2) Physics - 35 Marks

    3) Chemistry - 35 Marks

    4) Aptitude - 10 Marks

    5) English - 5 Marks Total - 125 Marks 

    The VITEEE exam will comprise multiple-choice questions. (MCQs). Students will receive one mark for correct responses and zero points for incorrect answers. VITEEE is required for entry to VIT's BTech programmes. JEE Main and SAT scores will not be evaluated for admission to institutions.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
