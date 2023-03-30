BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023 deadline ends today; apply soon on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Patna, will close enrollment for the BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023 Exams today. Those still need to pass the BSEB Inter Result 2023 may register for supplementary and improvement exams at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Patna, will end registration for the BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023 Exams on Thursday, March 30. According to the official notification, the application deadline for compartment cum special exams is today. Interested candidates should apply on the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Previously, the application deadline was March 27, 2023. BSEB Patna chose to reopen registration and extend it for a few days.

Those still need to pass the BSEB Inter Result 2023 can take the supplementary and improvement examinations. The application process is outlined below for applicants' convenience.

BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023 Exams: know the steps to apply

1) Go to the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

2) Click on the 'Click Here for Compartment Special Form 2023' link

3) Key in the registered number and other details

4) Complete the form, make the payment and submit

5) Download and take a printout

To pass the BSEB Exams, students must achieve an aggregate of 33 per cent. Those who could not do so can apply for the Bihar Supplementary exams today.

The Bihar Board 12th Result was announced on March 21, 2203. The total pass percentage for BSEB Inter 2023 Result is 83.7 per cent. A total of 13 lakh candidates took the examinations, with 10 lakh passing and passing their board exams. The BSEB held the Class 12 board examinations from February 1 to 11, 2023.

