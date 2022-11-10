Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Final answer key for forest, wildlife guard posts released; know steps to download

    Based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key, UPSSSC has prepared the Forest and Wild Life Guard answer key 2022. UPSSSC considered the valid objections submitted with fees and supporting documentation. 

    UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Final answer key for forest, wildlife guard posts released; know steps to download
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Final Answer Key 2022 for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard positions was released on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The UPSSSC released the final answer key on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Check the official website to download the UPSSSC Answer Key PDF.

    Based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key, UPSSSC has prepared the Forest and Wild Life Guard answer key 2022 UPSSSC considered the valid objections submitted with fees and supporting documentation. Follow the steps outlined below to obtain the final answer key PDF.

    Know how to download the UPSSSC Answer Key 2022:

    1) Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

    2) Click on the UPSSSC final answer key PDF on the homepage

    3) A new PDF will open

    4) Scroll below and check the options

    5) Save and download the answer key

    6) Take a printout for further need

    On August 23, 2022, UPSSSC released the forest guard provisional answer key, and candidates were allowed to file objections within the specified period. The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2022 was held in 27 districts on August 21, 2022. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 655 vacancies, 596 for Forest Guard positions and 59 for Wildlife Guard positions.

