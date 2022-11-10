Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet likely to be announced by November 20: Report

    Datesheet for CBSE Classes 10, 12, 2023: Despite the absence of an official confirmation, there is widespread anticipation that the timetables for both classes 10 and 12 will be made public by November 20. Students may access the CBSE date sheet after it is issued on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    The date for the CBSE practical test in 2023 has already been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however the full schedule for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exam in 2023 has not yet been disclosed. The practical test and internal evaluation will commence on January 1, 2023, while the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations are planned to start on February 15, 2023.

    The board has chosen to hold the 2023 examination starting on February 15, 2023, according to a statement from the CBSE that was released along with the Class 10, 12 CBSE 2022 results.

    The date sheet for the CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12 in 2023 is anticipated to be released on November 20, 2022, according to media reports. The CBSE date sheet will be accessible on the official website, cbse.gov.in, once it is made public.

    Around 90 to 75 days before to the test, CBSE typically releases the date sheet for the class 10th and 12th board exams.

    Here's how to download full schedule: 

    • Login to the official website of CBSE—cbse.gov.in
    • Select "Academic Website."
    • Select the "CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download" link.
    • The Date Sheet's PDF page will show up on the screen.
    • Print it off and keep it for further use.

    For the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in 2023, more over 34 lakh students have registered. For the CBSE test, almost 18 lakh kids from class 10 and 16 lakh from class 12 have enrolled.

    From the academic 2022-23 onwards, the CBSE board has decided to return to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year. The board divided the 2021–22 academic year into two terms; the term I board examinations were held in November–December of the previous year, and the term II exams were held in April. 

