UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application for Assistant Engineer and other positions are out; check details here

The final date for printing of completely submitted online application is April 29, 2022.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has announced its application for Assistant Engineer and other positions. The candidate can visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in for applying for various posts. April 28, 2022, is the last date of application.

This recruitment will fill up nearly 11 positions in the organisation. The final date for printing of completely submitted online application is April 29, 2022.

Follow the vacancy and other details below,

Numbers of Vacancies

1) Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Positions

2) Junior Technical Officer: 2 Positions

3) Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Position

4) Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Position

5) Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Position

6) Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Position

Fees

The applicant will have to pay Rs 25 only by remitting the money in any SBI branch by cash or through the net banking facility of the SBI, or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

For further details, candidates should visit the official website of UPSC.

