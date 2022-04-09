Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application for Assistant Engineer and other positions are out; check details here

    The final date for printing of completely submitted online application is April 29, 2022. 
     

    UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application for Assistant Engineer and other positions are out; check details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has announced its application for Assistant Engineer and other positions. The candidate can visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in for applying for various posts. April 28, 2022, is the last date of application. 

    This recruitment will fill up nearly 11 positions in the organisation. The final date for printing of completely submitted online application is April 29, 2022. 

    Follow the vacancy and other details below,

    Numbers of Vacancies
    1) Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Positions
    2) Junior Technical Officer: 2 Positions
    3) Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Position
    4) Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Position
    5) Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Position
    6) Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Position

    Fees
    The applicant will have to pay Rs 25 only by remitting the money in any SBI branch by cash or through the net banking facility of the SBI, or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

    For further details, candidates should visit the official website of UPSC.

    Also Read: UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6

    Also Read: IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here

    Also Read: In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CMAT 2022: Exams to begin from April 9; check how to download admit card, guidelines - adt

    CMAT 2022: Exams to begin from April 9; check how to download admit card, guidelines

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates - adt

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates

    IGNOU PhD Exam 2022 announces interview schedule of all courses; Know here - adt

    IGNOU PhD Exam 2022 announces interview schedule for all courses; Know here

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here - adt

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here

    JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2, Check dates here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2 | Check new dates here

    Recent Stories

    UP CMO Twitter hack Yogi Adityanath govt promises stictest action

    UP CMO Twitter hack: Yogi govt promises stictest action

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar' RBA

    Losing weight to flawless skin; 7 things happen when you stop eating 'sugar'

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri -adt

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash are stolen RBA

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash stolen

    Dileep wife Kavya Madhavan: Dancer to entrepreneur 5 qualities about actress fans should know RBA

    Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan: Dancer to entrepreneur, 5 qualities about actress fans should know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon