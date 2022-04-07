Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here

    IAS officer Jitin Yadav's tweet has gone viral on social media, claiming the smartest way to prepare for UPSC interviews. 
     

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    A recent tweet surfaced on the internet by the IAS officer Jitin Yadav claiming the smartest way to prepare for UPSC interviews. The viral tweet will surely help many who wish to appear for the interview.  

    The officer stresses the importance of good preparation, and he adds that it is equally important for the aspirant to learn the background of the UPSC Chairman and its members. 

    The tweet by the IAS officer read that an intelligent aspirant not only prepares for an interview but also tries and learn the background of the UPSC Chairman and members. And he shared the thread on the background of the members. 

     

    The tweet further adds some important names, including Dr Manoj Soni, Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle, Sujata Mehta, Smita Nagaraj and others. 

    After being released, the tweet garnered over 2,000 likes and closely 400 retweets.

    Jitin Yadav is an IAS officer who uses his Twitter account to provide UPSC test tips. His book, 'Let's Crack It: Step-by-Step Guide for UPSC Civil Services Exam,' has recently received positive feedback from UPSC aspirants and other supporters.

    Also Read: In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    Also Read: In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    Also Read: UPPSC AC/RFO Mains admit card released; here's how you can download it

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2, Check dates here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 announces new dates for sessions 1 and 2 | Check new dates here

    NEET 2022 Know age limit passing marks exam pattern how to apply and more gcw

    NEET 2022: Know age limit, passing marks, exam pattern, how to apply and more

    IGNOU announces basic BSc Nursing, BEd Exams dates and notifications; details here

    IGNOU announces basic BSc Nursing, BEd Exams dates and notifications; details here

    NEET-PG 2021: MCC announces guidelines on special round counselling -adt

    NEET-PG 2021: MCC announces guidelines on special round counselling

    Bihar Police SSC 2022 Main exam admit card released here s how to download it gcw

    Bihar Police SSC 2022: Main exam admit card released, here's how to download it

    Recent Stories

    No fault divorce Here s everything you need to know about new law gcw

    'No-fault divorce': Here's everything you need to know about new law

    Swara Bhasker is now Dr Swara; actress bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan RBA

    Swara Bhasker bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan; read details

    football Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate snt

    Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate

    Ram Navami 2022 Here s a list of dos and dont s one should adhere to gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do RBA

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do

    Recent Videos

    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon