IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here

A recent tweet surfaced on the internet by the IAS officer Jitin Yadav claiming the smartest way to prepare for UPSC interviews. The viral tweet will surely help many who wish to appear for the interview.

The officer stresses the importance of good preparation, and he adds that it is equally important for the aspirant to learn the background of the UPSC Chairman and its members.

The tweet by the IAS officer read that an intelligent aspirant not only prepares for an interview but also tries and learn the background of the UPSC Chairman and members. And he shared the thread on the background of the members.

The tweet further adds some important names, including Dr Manoj Soni, Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle, Sujata Mehta, Smita Nagaraj and others.

After being released, the tweet garnered over 2,000 likes and closely 400 retweets.

Jitin Yadav is an IAS officer who uses his Twitter account to provide UPSC test tips. His book, 'Let's Crack It: Step-by-Step Guide for UPSC Civil Services Exam,' has recently received positive feedback from UPSC aspirants and other supporters.

