UPSC IES, ISS 2022: Admit card announced, Know how to download, other details

The admit card for the Indian Economic Services, IES, and Indian Statistical Services, ISS examinations in 2022 has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC IES, ISS Admit card 2022 is now available for the exams scheduled for June 24 to June 26, 2022. The steps to download the admission card are mentioned below and at upsc.gov.in

Before downloading the admission card, candidates should read the guidelines carefully. Here are some general instructions for quick reference. The admit card for the IES and ISS exams may be found at upsc.gov.in.

Learn how to download the UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022

1) Candidates must visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the Admit Card 2022 link.

3) Key in the required credentials

4) Your UPSC IES, ISS admit card will be on the screen

5) Download and take a print for further need

Important Instructions for UPSC IES, ISS 2022 Admit card

1) Check the e-admit card for any discrepancies or problems after downloading it.

2) Check out any errors in the name, personal information, roll number, registration ID, year of examination, etc.

3) If any error, it must be brought to the commission's notice so that it can be rectified.

Candidates must keep their admit cards safe till the end of the application procedure. The admission card will serve as the basis for all contact. Therefore, both the examination and the interview should be conducted with the card. The IES/ISS exam will be held from June 24 to June 26. The exam will take place in two sessions, one from 9 am to 12 pm and the other from 2 pm to 5 pm.

