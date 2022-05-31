Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WBPSC Prelims admit card 2022 to release today; Here's how to download hall ticket

    WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 is for the Civil Services Preliminary exam, which is scheduled on June 19, 2022. Please take note that the official notification explicitly states that everyone must have this document with them in the test hall.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be available today, May 31, 2022, for all candidates who have enrolled for the West Bengal Civil Services Exam, WBCS. Candidates may access their WB Prelims admit card on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

    WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 is for the Civil Services Preliminary exam, which is scheduled on June 19, 2022. Please take note that the official notification explicitly states that everyone must have this document with them in the test hall. Furthermore, it can only be obtained online because WBPSC will not issue paper admission cards. To download this Prelims admit card, candidates would require their application number and other information. They may also follow the step-by-step instructions provided below to download it.

    Here's how to download WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022:

    • Candidates must go to the West Bengal Public Service Commission's official website, wbpsc.gov.in.
    • Click the WBCS Prelims Admit Card link on the site. (This will be active soon.)
    • Enter your login information as prompted.
    • Your WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
    • Make a copy for yourself by downloading and printing it.

    Candidates should be aware that the WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022 notification states that everyone must bring two copies of stamp-size pictures to the test venue. The WBCS Preliminary test will take place from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact the helpdesk at 9163129676 or 9163129722.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
