Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

    JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: JIIT Noida is accepting applications for the BTech programme for the class of 2023. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility requirements should visit the JIIT Noida official website at jiit.ac.in. Applicants can register for JIIT BTech admissions 2023 with their JEE Mains score or Class 12th results.
     

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    The Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) Noida has started accepting applications for the BTech programme in the 2023 batch. Eligible candidates who wish to apply can visit the JIIT Noida official website at jiit.ac.in and apply for JIIT Noida admissions online by paying the Rs 1,200 application fee. Applicants can register for JIIT BTech admissions 2023 using either their JEE Mains score or their Class 12th results.

    The deadline for completing the JIIT Noida registration process 2023 based on JEE Mains AIR is June 10, 2023, while those interested in applying on the premise of 10+2 merit must do so by May 31, 2023. JIIT Noida also offers the opportunity to apply offline. Candidates are encouraged to check all the detailed instructions and eligibility criteria to prevent any hassle during the application process.

    JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know about the programme and fees 

    1) BTech - Rs 13,36,800 (2023-24)

    JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know about the eligibility criteria

    Candidates for JIIT Noida BTech 2023 must have completed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognised school and have a valid JEE Mains score (optional).

    JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know about the applications and application fees

    1) Application fees - Rs 1,200

    2) Mode of application - online/offline

    JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know the selection process

    1) Meet the qualifying requirements

    2) Finish the registration procedure

    3) Payment of application costs

    4) Applicants may register based on both JEE Mains AIR and 10+2 merit

    5) Counseling will be provided based on the ability

    6) Officials will notify those who have been shortlisted

    Also Read: Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

    Also Read: TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes; deadline ends on May 30

    Also Read: New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren - adt

    Jharkhand govt scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher education, says CM Hemant Soren

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes at sve.tiss.edu; deadline ends on May 30 - adt

    TISS admissions 2023: TISS opens registration for BVoc, diploma, PG programmes; deadline ends on May 30

    New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25 - adt

    New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25

    DUSU elections 2023: Delhi University most likely to hold student union elections in September; check details - adt

    DUSU elections 2023: Delhi University most likely to hold student union elections in September; check details

    NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today March 27 on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details - adt

    NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala bids adieu to Comedy King Innocent; Laid to rest with full state honours

    Kerala bids adieu to 'Comedy King' Innocent; Laid to rest with full state honours (WATCH)

    2019 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam and others as Delhi HC partially reverses order AJR

    2019 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam and others as Delhi HC partially reverses order

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson

    No guests after 10 pm Bengaluru society bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming gcw

    Bengaluru not for Bachelors! Society's bizarre rule of no guests after 10 pm leave netizens fuming

    Ram Charan birthday: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and others up oomph and style at RRR star's bash vma

    Ram Charan birthday: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and others up oomph and style at RRR star's bash

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon