JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

The Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) Noida has started accepting applications for the BTech programme in the 2023 batch. Eligible candidates who wish to apply can visit the JIIT Noida official website at jiit.ac.in and apply for JIIT Noida admissions online by paying the Rs 1,200 application fee. Applicants can register for JIIT BTech admissions 2023 using either their JEE Mains score or their Class 12th results.

The deadline for completing the JIIT Noida registration process 2023 based on JEE Mains AIR is June 10, 2023, while those interested in applying on the premise of 10+2 merit must do so by May 31, 2023. JIIT Noida also offers the opportunity to apply offline. Candidates are encouraged to check all the detailed instructions and eligibility criteria to prevent any hassle during the application process.

JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know about the programme and fees

1) BTech - Rs 13,36,800 (2023-24)

JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know about the eligibility criteria

Candidates for JIIT Noida BTech 2023 must have completed Class 12th or equivalent from a recognised school and have a valid JEE Mains score (optional).

JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know about the applications and application fees

1) Application fees - Rs 1,200

2) Mode of application - online/offline

JIIT Noida BTech admissions 2023: know the selection process

1) Meet the qualifying requirements

2) Finish the registration procedure

3) Payment of application costs

4) Applicants may register based on both JEE Mains AIR and 10+2 merit

5) Counseling will be provided based on the ability

6) Officials will notify those who have been shortlisted

