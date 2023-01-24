Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today; check details

    UPSC 2023: Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CDS 1 2023 Exam and the UPSC NDA 1 2023 Exam can make changes in their applications via the official website at upsc.gov.in until today.
     

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today, January 24; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CDS, NDA 2023 correction window will close on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CDS 1 2023 Exam and the UPSC NDA 1 2023 Exam can modify their applications on the official website at upsc.gov.in until today.

    On December 21, 2023, the UPSC commenced the registration process for the candidates. The application deadline for the UPSC CDS, NDA 2023 exam was January 12, 2023. Candidates can make changes to their OTR profile with the correction window. Follow below the steps to do the modification:

    UPSC CDS NDA 2023: know how to do correction
    1) Navigate to the official website, upsc.gov.in
    2) Go to the active examinations bar and click on the 'UPSC CDS and UPSC NDA'
    3) Click on the link for the correction window
    4) Key in the required credentials, including mobile number, OTP and other details
    5) Now, make the changes and make the payment; if not
    6) Submit it and print a copy for future use

    If a candidate wishes to withdraw their application for the UPSC CDS or UPSC NDA Exam, the deadline is today, January 24, 2023.

    The commission will hold the UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam I 2023 and the UPSC National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam I on April 16, 2023. The commission will fill 341 CDS and 395 NDA/NA positions through this UPSC Exam.
     

    Also Read: IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Also Read: UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in February; check details

    Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result for December session to be announced between January 30 to February 6; check details

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing' - adt

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today January 23, exam to begin in February; check details - adt

    UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in February; check details

    ICAI CA Foundation Result for December session to be announced between January 30 to February 6; check details - adt

    ICAI CA Foundation Result for December session to be announced between January 30 to February 6; check details

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released Know how to download other details gcw

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released! Know how to download, other details

    Karnataka DCET 2022 1st seat allotment result declared; check details - adt

    Karnataka DCET 2022 first seat allotment result declared; check details

    Recent Stories

    Zomato to hire around 800 people across divisions founder shares job vacancies on LinkedIn gcw

    Zomato to hire around 800 people across divisions, founder shares job vacancies on LinkedIn

    Subhash Ghai birthday party: Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted at the bash vma

    Subhash Ghai birthday party: Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted at the bash

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing' - adt

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show RBA

    Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon