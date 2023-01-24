UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today; check details

UPSC 2023: Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CDS 1 2023 Exam and the UPSC NDA 1 2023 Exam can make changes in their applications via the official website at upsc.gov.in until today.

On December 21, 2023, the UPSC commenced the registration process for the candidates. The application deadline for the UPSC CDS, NDA 2023 exam was January 12, 2023. Candidates can make changes to their OTR profile with the correction window. Follow below the steps to do the modification:

UPSC CDS NDA 2023: know how to do correction

1) Navigate to the official website, upsc.gov.in

2) Go to the active examinations bar and click on the 'UPSC CDS and UPSC NDA'

3) Click on the link for the correction window

4) Key in the required credentials, including mobile number, OTP and other details

5) Now, make the changes and make the payment; if not

6) Submit it and print a copy for future use

If a candidate wishes to withdraw their application for the UPSC CDS or UPSC NDA Exam, the deadline is today, January 24, 2023.

The commission will hold the UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam I 2023 and the UPSC National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam I on April 16, 2023. The commission will fill 341 CDS and 395 NDA/NA positions through this UPSC Exam.



