UGC NET 2023: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in February; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close registration for the UGC NET 2023. According to the official notice, the application deadline for the UGC NET 2022 December Session is Monday, January 23, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NET December exam should do so through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Previously, NTA closed its registration for the UGC NET December Session on January 17, 2023. However, later the agency extended the registration period and opened the portal allowing more candidates to apply for the exam. Follow the steps below to fill out the application for the UGC NET Exam,

UGC NET 2023: know how to apply for the December session

1) Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'UGC NET December 2022 application.'

3) Register yourself and enter the login credentials

4) Login and fill out the complete form

5) Upload all documents and make the application payment

6) Submit the form and download it for future use

Candidates should know that the NTA will not be opening a correction window for their submitted applications. "The candidate should double-check that all information entered during the online registration process is correct. "No correctional facility will be provided due to the extended period," said NTA in an official notice.

From February 21, 2023, to March 1, 2023, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission. The exam city slips and admit cards are expected in February.

