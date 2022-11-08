Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 209 Assistant Accountant posts; check age limit, other details

    The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun accepting online applications for the position of Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates may apply on the official website upenergy.in until November 28, 2022.

    UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 209 Assistant Accountant posts; check age limit, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL, is seeking candidates for the position of Assistant Accountant on its official website, upenergy.in. According to the schedule, registration for the position will begin on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

    For the position of UPPCL, candidates must first register, log in with their credentials and fill out the form. The application deadline for UPPCL Assistant Accountant is November 23, 2022.

    About vacancy details for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:
    This recruitment drive is being held to fill 209 vacancies, with 92 vacancies for the unreserved category, 20 vacancies for the EWS, 51 vacancies for the OBC category, 41 vacancies for SC, and 5 vacancies for ST.

    About eligibility and age limit for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:
    To be eligible to apply, candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40 years old.

    About education qualification for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:
    Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in commerce from a recognized/deemed university (established by an Act of Central or State Government).

    About the application fees for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:
    1) SC/ST - Rs 826
    2) Unreserved category - Rs 1180

    Know how to apply for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:
    1) Go to the official website, upenergy.in
    2) Click on the vacancies, go to apply and click on the 'Apply online for the post of Assistant Accountant' link 
    3) Go below and click on the registration button 
    4) Key in details, log in and complete the form
    5) Submit and download the form

    Candidates should keep a copy of the same. Check the website for the most recent updates and the notification for more information.
     

    Also Read: MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    Also Read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions

    Also Read: Agnipath Recruitment 2022: IAF Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; check details

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    MHA announces 'reserve quota' for terror victims in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

    SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions; know details - adt

    SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today for 1422 Circle Based Officer positions

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; know eligibility, age limit, other details here - adt

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: IAF Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; check details

    MPBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 to commence from February 13; check details - adt

    MPBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 to commence from February 13; check details

    Rajshree Groups beaconing the light of education to all with the right approach-snt

    Rajshree Groups beaconing the light of education to all with the right approach

    Recent Stories

    Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; Chinese construction work upstream to blame?

    Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Hayden believes Pakistan's Babar Azam will deliver 'something very special' against NZ snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Hayden believes Pakistan's Babar Azam will deliver 'something very special' against NZ

    Monalisa SEXY Bhojpuri video: Actress and Pawan Singh's BOLD rain dance in 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' is a HIT RBA

    Monalisa's SEXY Bhojpuri video: Actress and Pawan Singh's BOLD rain dance in 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' is a HIT

    Tata Motors becomes India s first firm to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles gcw

    Tata Motors becomes India's first firm to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England Ben Stokes shares view on Surya's purple patch, Kohli's return to form snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England's Ben Stokes shares view on Surya's purple patch, Kohli's return to form

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon