UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for 209 Assistant Accountant posts; check age limit, other details

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun accepting online applications for the position of Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates may apply on the official website upenergy.in until November 28, 2022.

The application deadline for UPPCL Assistant Accountant is November 23, 2022.

About vacancy details for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 209 vacancies, with 92 vacancies for the unreserved category, 20 vacancies for the EWS, 51 vacancies for the OBC category, 41 vacancies for SC, and 5 vacancies for ST.

About eligibility and age limit for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:

To be eligible to apply, candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40 years old.

About education qualification for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in commerce from a recognized/deemed university (established by an Act of Central or State Government).

About the application fees for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:

1) SC/ST - Rs 826

2) Unreserved category - Rs 1180

Know how to apply for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant:

1) Go to the official website, upenergy.in

2) Click on the vacancies, go to apply and click on the 'Apply online for the post of Assistant Accountant' link

3) Go below and click on the registration button

4) Key in details, log in and complete the form

5) Submit and download the form

Candidates should keep a copy of the same. Check the website for the most recent updates and the notification for more information.



