    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: IAF Agniveer Vayu application process to begin today; check details

    Following the official announcement for Agniveer Recruitment 2023, IAF will begin accepting applications at 5:00 pm on  Monday. Candidates should know that the IAF will only accept online registrations for the Agniveer Recruitment. 

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin Agniveer Vayu Registrations 2023 on Monday, November 7, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for Agnipath Recruitment in the Indian Air Force can start applying from today evening onwards on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

    Following the official announcement for Agniveer Recruitment 2023, IAF will begin accepting applications at 5:00 pm today. Candidates should know that the IAF will only accept online registrations for the Agniveer Recruitment. Candidates can refer to the below process to know how to apply: 

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply for the Agniveer Vayu 2023: 
    1) Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in
    2) Click on the Agniveer Vayu 2023 registration link on the homepage
    3) Key in the required details such as name, email address, date of birth, and other information
    4) Complete the application form and upload the documents 
    5) Make the payment and submit the form
    6) Download and take a printout 

    Following the official notification, the deadline to apply for the Agniveer Vayu recruitment is November 23, 2022. Candidates will have until 5 pm on November 23, 2022, to submit their applications online via the official website.

    Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Know important details of the Agniveer Vayu 2023:
    1) Organisation - Indian Air Force, Agnipath Recruitment
    2) Beginning of registration - November 7, 2022, at 5:00 pm
    3) Registration deadline - November 23, 2022, at 5:00 pm 
    4) Age limit - Candidates born between January 27, 2002, and December 27, 2005, are eligible to apply
    5) Required educational qualification - 
    a) 12th-grade pass in Mathematics, Physics, and English 50 per cent of the total and 50 per cent in English
    b) Engineering diploma course of three years with a 50 per cent overall aggregate and 50 per cent in English
    c) Two-year vocational program with non-vocational subjects physics and math, with a 50 per cent overall average and 50 per cent in English
    d) 12th pass with 50 per cent overall aggregate and 50 per cent in English (Non-Science subjects)
    e) Two years vocational course with 50 per cent overall aggregate and 50 per cent in English (Subjects other than science)

    Candidates must ensure that all information entered during the registration process is correct. According to the IAF, the data entered during registration will be considered final. Incorrect data entry will result in disqualification.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
