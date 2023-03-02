UP Board Exam 2023: Over 3 lakh candidates skip Physics, English paper; check details

UP Board Exam 2023: At least 9 per cent of the candidates did not arrive at the examination centre. There were approximately 2977,625 candidates registered for this examination, of which 2,22,145 were absent from the higher secondary examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is currently holding the UP Board Exams 2023. The UPMSP will conclude the Class 10 exams on March 3, 2023, and the Class 12 exams on March 4, 2023. Following the most recent UP Board Exams 2023 news, over 3 lakh candidates did not appear for the English and Physics papers.

More than 6.5 lakh students did not attend the first few exams as of the National Security Act, which will be imposed if any student or authority is caught cheating or assisting others in an exam. The UP government implemented the NSA to reduce cheating in board exams.

Besides failing to appear for the exam, many were caught impersonating examinees. Seven were arrested in physics exam centres and three in English exam centres. Fake candidates were arrested in Ballia, Firozabad, and Siddharth Nagar. According to reports, Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the board exams were conducted orderly and cleanly.

At least 9 per cent of the candidates did not arrive at the examination centre. There were approximately 2977,625 candidates registered for this examination, of which 2,22,145 were absent from the higher secondary examination. According to UP Govt guidelines, all exam centres would be monitored with CCTV cameras, totalling 8753 exam centres. The board is about to finish its exam. Keep checking the official website of UPMSP for the most recent updates on the UP Board Exam.

