Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB commences evaluation; results likely to be released by end of March

Bihar Board Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishore announced that the Bihar board evaluation process has begun. The Bihar Board Class 12 evaluation process began on Friday, February 24, and will conclude on March 5, while the Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation process will begin on March 1 and end on March 12, 2023.

Bihar Board Result 2023 is anticipated to be released by the end of March. According to reports, Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Anand Kishore announced the Bihar board exam copy evaluation dates for classes 10 and 12. Following the latest information, the BSEB 12th evaluation process began today, February 24. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB Boards 2023 can access and download their results from the official website at biharboardonline.com, once released.

The BSEB chairman announced that the Bihar board evaluation process has begun. The Bihar Board Class 12 evaluation process began on Friday, February 24, and will conclude on March 5, while the Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation process will begin on March 1 and end on March 12, 2023. Additionally, he said that the evaluation process would not take place during the Holi holiday.

Furthermore, he said that 123 and 172 evaluation centres had been established to check Class 12 and Class 10 answer sheets, respectively. Officials from the Board will evaluate 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets and 96,63,774 Class 10 answer sheets.

The Bihar Board 12th exam was held from February 1 to 11, 2023, and the Class 10th exam was held from February 14 to 22, 2023. The result would be revealed at a press conference and through links on the official website. Along with the results, the Bihar Board Toppers 2023 will be announced by the BSEB.

Also Read: PSEB 12th Exam 2023: Punjab Board postpones class 12 English exam; new date to be out soon

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 English Board exam today; know what's permitted, what's not

Also Read: CBSE Board warns students against fake websites circulating for sample papers; check details