PSEB 12th Exam 2023: Punjab Board postpones class 12 English exam; new date to be out soon

The Punjab State Education Board PSEB Class 12 English exam was cancelled on Friday, February 24, an hour and a half before the exam. The PSEB English exam was scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm today but was cancelled at 1:30 pm. The reason for the exam cancellation has yet to be revealed. According to preliminary information, the PSEB English exam is being cancelled due to administrative reasons, and the board will announce the new exam date soon.

According to the PSEB Date Sheet 2023, the Punjab board English exam was scheduled for Friday, February 24, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. Before the exams, PSEB revised the date sheet, rescheduling the Environmental Science exam.

Over 3 lakh students were expected to take the Punjab Board English Exam 2023. However, the paper was cancelled 30 minutes before the scheduled time. The Punjab board is expected to provide additional information on the matter soon.

PSEB Class 12 board exams are scheduled from February 20 to April 20 in the second shift, beginning at 2:00 pm, according to the Punjab board exam timetable 2023. While the Class 10 exams will be held in the morning session from March 24 to April 20 between 10:00 am and 1:15 pm.

