UP BEd JEE 2023 application deadline extended until April 5; apply online at bujhansi.ac.in

UP BEd 2023: the university has extended the deadline for completing the application form until April 5, 2023. Candidates who did not have the opportunity to apply earlier can do so on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. The initial application deadline was March 3, 2023, with no late fees.

The UP BEd Entrance Exam 2023 is being conducted by Bundelkhand University. Following the recent update, the university has extended the deadline for completing the application form until April 5, 2023. Candidates who did not have the opportunity to apply earlier can do so on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

The initial application deadline was March 3, 2023, with no late fees. The deadline to apply is April 5 without a late fee, and the deadline with a late fee is April 6, 2023, to April 10, 2023. Candidates should know that the admit card will be tentatively released on April 13, 2023. However, the exact date will be announced soon by Bundelkhand University.

The syllabus for UP BEd JEE is based on +2+3 academic study topics and contents. The exam will last three hours and will be of 400 marks (200 points for Paper 1 and 200 points for Paper 2).

Both papers will be divided into two sections. Paper 1 will be mandatory for all students and will include general knowledge and language (English/Hindi), while Paper 2 will include a general aptitude test as well as a subject-specific section.

UP BEd JEE 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Go to the official website, bujhansi.ac.in

2) Click on the UP BEd JEE 2023 section link

3) Select the new registration and enter the details

4) Pay the fee and submit the form

5) Download and take a print

The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam will tentatively be held on April 24, 2023. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for the most recent information.

Also Read: MHT CET 2023: Registration commences for BE, BPharm, agriculture programmes; check details

Also Read: INI CET 2023: Registration process begins for PG Programmes for July exam

Also Read: TANCET 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 11; check details, steps to download