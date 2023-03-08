TANCET 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 11; check details, steps to download

TANCET 2023: Anna University will most likely release the TANCET 2023 admit card on March 11, 2023. Applicants are advised to carefully check every detail after downloading their admit card to avoid confusion, as no one can enter the examination centre without the TANCET 2023 hall ticket.

The exam's governing body, Anna University, will likely release the TANCET 2023 admit card on March 11, 2023, on its official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Once the link is active, applicants who have registered for the same can check and download it from the website mentioned above. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation from the authorities. Applicants should keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

On March 25, 2023, the TANCET 2023 exam for master of business administration (MBA) and computer application (MCA) will be held. The exam will be in two sessions, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

TANCET 2023: know how to download

1) Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

2) Click on the 'TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets' link on the homepage

3) Key in the login details and click on submit

4) Check the hall tickets details and download it

The university has informed students that if their TANCET 2023 hall ticket is misplaced, they can obtain a duplicate copy for a fee of Rs 300 as a demand draft.

To get a duplicate copy of a TANCET 2023 hall ticket, candidates must submit a written request to the secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai 600 025, with their registration number/application number and the name of the examination centre.

