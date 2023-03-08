Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TANCET 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 11; check details, steps to download

    TANCET 2023: Anna University will most likely release the TANCET 2023 admit card on March 11, 2023. Applicants are advised to carefully check every detail after downloading their admit card to avoid confusion, as no one can enter the examination centre without the TANCET 2023 hall ticket. 

    TANCET 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 11; check details, steps to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    The exam's governing body, Anna University, will likely release the TANCET 2023 admit card on March 11, 2023, on its official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Once the link is active, applicants who have registered for the same can check and download it from the website mentioned above. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation from the authorities. Applicants should keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

    Applicants are advised to carefully check every detail after downloading their admit card to ensure everyone can enter the examination centre with it.

    On March 25, 2023, the TANCET 2023 exam for master of business administration (MBA) and computer application (MCA) will be held. The exam will be in two sessions, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

    TANCET 2023: know how to download 
    1) Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu
    2) Click on the 'TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets' link on the homepage 
    3) Key in the login details and click on submit
    4) Check the hall tickets details and download it

    The university has informed students that if their TANCET 2023 hall ticket is misplaced, they can obtain a duplicate copy for a fee of Rs 300 as a demand draft.

    To get a duplicate copy of a TANCET 2023 hall ticket, candidates must submit a written request to the secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai 600 025, with their registration number/application number and the name of the examination centre.

    Also Read:  Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams

    Also Read:  Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 commence on March 9; know guidelines, other important details

    Also Read:  Kerala SSLC Class 10th Exam begins on March 9; know exam timings, guidelines

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams - adt

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams

    UCEED 2023: Result to be announced on March 9; know steps to download, tie-breaking rule - adt

    UCEED 2023: Result to be announced on March 9; know steps to download, tie-breaking rule

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 commence on March 9; know guidelines, other important details - adt

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 commence on March 9; know guidelines, other important details

    Kerala SSLC Class 10th Exam begins on March 9; know exam timings, guidelines - adt

    Kerala SSLC Class 10th Exam begins on March 9; know exam timings, guidelines

    Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed on March 9 due to Holi celebrations - adt

    Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed on March 9 due to Holi celebrations

    Recent Stories

    Manish Sisodia kept in Tihar jail with other dreaded criminals': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj AJR

    'Manish Sisodia kept in Tihar jail with other dreaded criminals': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

    Jama Masjid in Srinagar locked up, Shab-e-Barat prayers blocked? J&K Police deny claim

    Jama Masjid in Srinagar locked up, Shab-e-Barat prayers blocked? J&K Police deny claim

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams - adt

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams

    World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality AJR

    'World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality

    Womens Day 2023 Saluting the women in India's missile programme

    Women's Day 2023: Saluting the women behind India's missile programme

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon