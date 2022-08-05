Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP B.Ed Result 2022: UP B.Ed Entrance exam result likely today; know details here

    The UP B.Ed Result 2022 is expected today. The link will be available on the website, upbed2022.in, once the results are available. Those who pass the exam will be invited to the next round.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

    The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 was held on July 6, 2022, by Bareilly University in Uttar Pradesh. The UP B.Ed JEE application process began on May 15, 2022. The deadline to submit the form with the late fees was May 20, 2022.

    According to reports, candidates who appeared for the UP.B.Ed JEE 2022 can expect the results to be released on Friday, August 5; however, there has been no official confirmation. Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official website for results updates.

    Every year, the UP B.Ed JEE is held for candidates to secure admission for B.Ed programmes. Bareilly University administered the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 in an offline mode. Over 6 lakh candidates have registered for the UP.B.Ed JEE in various categories.

    Candidates who appeared for the UP.B.Ed JEE 2022 this year should be aware that the results will be posted on the official website, upbed2022.in, as soon as they are available. The UP B.Ed JEE admit card was issued on June 25, 2022, and the exam was held for three hours on July 6, 2022.

    Once the results are out, the link will be available on the website, upbed2022.in. Candidates who pass the exam will be invited to the next round. The entire schedule for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counseling will be posted on the website soon.

    The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Result is expected to be released today, but there has been no official confirmation, so candidates should continue to check the website.

