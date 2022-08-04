Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BPSC 66th combined competitive examination result 2022 announced; know toppers here

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has released the 66th Combined Competitive Examination Result 2022. The CCE Final Results are now available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 685 candidates have been recommended for the 689 notified positions in Bihar's various departmental offices.

    The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Exam was divided into three stages, preliminary, mains, and interview. The candidates who passed the main examinations (a total of 1838) were then invited to the interview rounds, which took place from May 18 to June 22, July 5 and July 18, respectively.

    A few candidates' candidatures were cancelled for various reasons, and only 1714 candidates attended the interview round. The Merit List was created by adding the marks earned by candidates in the written examination to the marks earned by candidates in the interview round.

    Sudhir Kumar topped the examination, followed by Ankit Kumar and Brajesh Kumar. The complete list of candidates recommended for positions such as Bihar Police Service (DSP), District Commandant, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Sub-Election Officer, Employment Officer (DEO), Sugarcane Officer, Probation Officer, District Minority Welfare Officer, and others is available on the website. 

    Know how to download BPSC 66th Final Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Final Results: 66th Combined Competitive Examination' link
    3) New PDF file will display on the screen
    4) Check your name by scrolling through the PDF
    5) Download the result PDF and take a printout

    Meanwhile, new exam dates for the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Examination are awaited following the cancellation of the May 8, 2022 exam. According to the exam calendar available on the official website, the BPSC Prelims will be held in the last week of August. The exact date and the availability of Admit Cards will be announced shortly on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

