    Gujarat Secondary Education Board GSEB announces HSC supplementary result; know how to check

    GSEB HSC Supplementary Result is out. Candidates who appeared for the GSEB HSC Supply Science Exam can now view the results for the science stream on the official website. 

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    The Gujarat Secondary Education Board has released the GSEB Purak Pariksha Result 2022. The Science stream results are now available on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates who took the GSEB HSC Supply Exam can now view their results.

    The GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022 was released on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The exam was held in July, and the results for the Science stream have been released. The results of the other streams will be posted on the official website shortly.

    After the results were announced in the first week of June, GSEB HSC Supplementary registrations were also held, and students who wanted to repeat the GSEB HSC Exam 2022 could register for the GSEB HSC Supplementary Exam 2022.

    Candidates who took the GSEB HSC Purak Pariksha Exam 2022 can access their results by entering their seat number and letter on the official website. After you enter, the result will be displayed on the screen.

    How to check the GSEB HSC Repeater Result 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, gseb.org
    2) On the home screen, key in your seat number, and click on submit
    3) The result will appear on your monitor's display 
    4) Download the result and keep a copy for further need

    Candidates who took the GSEB HSC Repeater Exam should download their results and keep a copy for their records.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
