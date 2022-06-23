JEE Main 2022: Session 1 to begin today; from COVID protocols to dress code, know important guidelines

Using their roll number and date of birth, candidates may get their admit cards or hall tickets from the official webpage. The NTA has requested that applicants verify the hall ticket for the reporting time, gate closing time, shift and timings.

The first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 begins today, June 23. The exam will be held in two sessions, the first starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until noon, and the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first session of the engineering entrance test will last through June 29. Candidates must have their admission card with them since they will not be permitted to enter the exam centre without it.

Here are important guidelines to follow:

In addition to the admit card, students must provide a valid picture ID evidence, such as an Aadhaar card or a PAN card. Without adequate identification verification, no applicant would be able to enter.

Students must reach the exam venues by the reporting time specified on their admit card.

Candidates should dress in light, casual clothing. They are not permitted to bring any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, pocketbook, or any other item.

Paper, stationery, literary material, edibles, and water They are also not permitted to bring a cell phone, earphone, microphone, calculator, or any other electronic device.

Students must wear a face mask at all times and will be denied entry to the exam centre if they do not. They will also need to bring their own hand sanitizer.

All exam centres, including furniture and computers, shall be thoroughly cleaned in accordance with Covid-19 procedures. Rooms shall have enough ventilation, as well as fans and windows to allow for adequate air movement.

