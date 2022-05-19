CUET PG 2022: Application to begin today, last date is June 18

The Common University Entrance Test announcement, CUET PG 2022, will be released today, May 19, 2022. The CUET PG exam details will be available on the National Testing Agency's website, cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG registrations will begin simultaneously with this notification.

The CUET PG 2022 exam is also scheduled for July 2022. On Thursday, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M. Jagadesh Kumar, announced the CUET PG details through his Twitter account. The tweet contained all of the relevant exam information.

Following the information shared, the CUET 2022 PG exam registration will conclude on June 18, 2022. Candidates can fill out and submit the online application forms to NTA. Similarly to the CUET UG exam, NTA will be the exam conducting authority this time.

The tweet by the M. Jagadesh Kumar on CUET PG reads, "The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET-PG) will be held in the last week of July 2022. The submission of application forms on the NTA website will begin today. Details about the programmes will be available on the websites of the participating Central Universities and other universities."

The important dates for the CUET PG 2022,

The notification of the CUET PG 2022 will be out on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Registration will begin on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The last date for the application is June 18, 2022. The examination date is anticipated in the last week of July 2022. And the date for the admit card will be announced later.

Candidates who wish to apply for the CUET PG 2022 exam should know that the postgraduate entrance exam will be held for admission to 42 Central and participating Universities. Admissions will be made for the 2022-23 academic year, and those who have registered for this exam will receive CUET PG admit cards later.

Candidates should check the official website for updates on the CUET PG 2022 exam. The most recent updates will be posted soon as the notification is released and registrations begin.

