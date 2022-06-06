Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result today; Know time, how to download

    2,42,955 students took the exam, with 1,29,785 students taking the High School Exam and the remaining 1,13,170 lakh students taking the Intermediate Exam.
     

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result today; Know time, how to download - adt
    Uttarakhand, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will release the UK Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate Class students on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 4 pm. Check your UBSE classes 10 and 12 results online through the official website, ubse.uk.ac.in and uareasults.nic.in.

    To pass the UBSE classes 10 and 12 Exam 2022, students who took the Uttarakhand Board classes 10 and 12 exams must achieve at least 33 per cent in each subject. In 2021, 99.09 per cent of Uttarakhand's class 10 students passed the test, while 99.56 per cent passed class 12.

    Students must submit proper details in the result login once it is authorised on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in, to access UBSE classes 10 and 12 Result 2022.

    After months of anticipation, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education will release the UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 on Monday, June 6, 2022. The UBSE will announce the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 for High School class 10 and Intermediate class 12 students on Monday evening at 4 pm, following the official announcement.

    The UBSE will make the Uttarakhand 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 available online via the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in to ensure quick and simple availability.

    Around 2.4 lakh students will receive the results of their hard work in the form of the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 scorecard, according to the UBSE official update. A total of 2,42,955 students took the exam, with 1,29,785 students taking the High School Exam and waiting for their Uttarakhand 10th Result 2022, and the remaining 1,13,170 lakh students taking the Intermediate Exam and waiting for their Uttarakhand 12th Result 2022.

    Here's how to check the UK Board 10th 12th result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in
    2) On the home screen, go to the classes 10 or 12 results 2022 tab
    3) Enter the roll number and captcha code
    4) Click on submit
    5) The result of the UK Board result 2022 will be on the screen
    6) Download the window and take a print for further need

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
