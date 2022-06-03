Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypolls by 55,000 votes, PM Modi congratulates 'dynamic CM'

Dhami beat Congress candidate Nirmala Gahtori by a margin of 55,025 votes, according to Champawat poll authorities. He had to run in the bypoll to become a member of the Assembly, a constitutional prerequisite he needed to fulfil in order to stay chief minister after losing to Khatima in the February state elections.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won the Champawat byelection on Friday by a margin of 55,025 votes. Dhami needed to win from Champawat in order to be elected to the state Assembly as an MLA, since it is a constitutional condition for him to stay CM.

The BJP had won the seat in the state Assembly elections. Dhami beat Congress candidate Nirmala Gahtori by a margin of 55,025 votes, according to Champawat poll authorities. He had to run in the bypoll to become a member of the Assembly, a constitutional prerequisite he needed to fulfil in order to stay chief minister after losing to Khatima in the February state elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on his victory in the bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat on Friday, saying he will now fight even more for the state's prosperity.

"Congratulations to Uttarakhand's energetic CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the historic win from Champawat," Modi tweeted after Dhami's victory. "I am convinced that he would strive even more for Uttarakhand's advancement. I appreciate the people of Champawat for their trust in the BJP and applaud our Karyakartas for their dedication," added the prime minister.

Dhami's campaign has seen high-profile campaigners such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other top BJP figures ahead of the bypoll.

In a straight fight, Dhami faced up against Congress' former district president Nirmala Gehtori. Manoj Kumar Bhatt of the Samajwadi Party and Himashu Gadkoti of the Independent Party were also candidates.

(With PTI inputs)